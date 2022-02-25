Information for fans attending St Helens v Wakefield game

The Totally Wicked stadium

Supporters using the west stand and the south west area of the south stand MUST enter via the turnstiles numbers listed below – which are also printed on match ticket and membership card.

West stand – access via turnstiles – 1-6

South west area of the south stand enter via turnstiles – 7-9

Please note: there is now a physical barrier in between these two banks of turnstiles.

Fans collecting pre-ordered match tickets should do so from the ticket collection point located next door to the ticket office as promptly as possible to avoid queues forming.

Cash-turnstiles are also available on the west stand.

However, as previously published, the club is now a fully cashless operation within the stadium itself and cannot accept cash on any kiosk or hospitality lounge.

''We have a young workforce operating in our kiosk and hospitality areas this evening, many of which will be working at the stadium for the first time. With that in mind, we ask that all fans show respect and patience with our staff, '' said a Saints' spokesperson.