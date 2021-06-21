Hull KR-St Helens becomes latest Super League postponement due to coronavirus

The Betfred Super League fixture between Hull KR and St Helens which was scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

Three Hull KR players have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, following two positive tests last week - and nine others have been forced to isolate as close contacts.

Training has been postponed until Wednesday under the Multiple Cases Protocols, with a further round of PCR testing to be carried out then.

Hull KR players who had been selected for the Combined Nations All Stars team have been stood down as part of the isolation procedures.

Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts – and the RFL have therefore accepted Hull KR’s request to postpone Friday’s fixture.

The clubs will liaise with the RFL on a possible date to rearrange the match later in the season – although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

t is the second time St Helens have had a recent match called off. Their away fixture with Leeds fell victim to the pandemic after an outbreak in the Rhinos camp.

Leeds’ trip to Catalans Dragons was also postponed while Huddersfield’s home game against Wigan was called off due to an outbreak of Covid in the Giants camp.

Leeds have confirmed they have had no further positive tests, with players returning to training on Monday.