Hull forward Joe Cator ruled out of Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens

Joe Cator. Picture: SWPix

The 22-year-old Hull-born former Leigh forward has played in all 10 of the Black and Whites’ league and cup matches so far this year but will sit out the game at the Leigh Sports Village with a calf injury sustained in last Friday’s 34-16 defeat by Saints.

Speaking at his preview press conference, Hull coach Brett Hodgson says he has chosen Cator’s replacement but will not show his hand until the day of the game.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll lose Joe Cator,” he said. “He came off with a calf complaint at the back end of the game and I don’t think he’ll be right.

“He’s been going very well for us. I’ve been happy with his progression this year and he’s played big minutes as well.