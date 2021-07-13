Hull derby postponed again due to coronavirus

The Hull derby has been postponed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Betfred Super League fixture was originally due to be played at Craven Park on July 1 but called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Hull KR’s players and staff and re-arranged for July 15.

However, Hull FC have more than seven of their top 25 squad players unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests or close contacts so requested a postponement.

The Black and Whites, who also called off Sunday’s scheduled home game against Leigh, are without a total of 11 players, as well as two staff members, which, coupled with their injury problems, left them unable to fulfil the fixture.

Hull say there have been no further positive cases, although one additional person is self-isolating due to test and trace.

A statement from the Rugby Football League said: “Hull FC have been granted the postponement because more than seven of their top 25 paid players remain unavailable either after positive Covid-19 tests, or as close contacts.

“The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of the fixture – although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.”

A total of 12 Super League fixtures have fallen victim to the latest rise in Covid cases.