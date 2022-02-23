Hull captain Luke Gale given five-match suspension

Luke Gale. Picture: SWPix

The 31-year-old playmaker will miss the next five games after being handed the ban by an independent tribunal last night (Tuesday) following his red card in the first-half of Saturday's Betfred Super League home clash against champions St Helens .

Gale was charged with a Grade C 'other contrary behaviour' offence for lifting an injured player as well a Grade D charge for a 'high studs' offence.

The England international, who joined the Airlie Birds from Leeds Rhinos this season, could have faced an additional five-game ban on top of the initial three games he was given on Monday after an incident which involved Saints' scrum half Jonny Lomax

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RFL statement said that prior to his appeal hearing:with Match Review Panel approval, all parties agreed that there would be a single sanction covering both charges heading to his cumulative five-game ban.