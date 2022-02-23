Hull captain Luke Gale given five-match suspension
Hull FC half back Luke Gale will be left kicking his heels in frustration on the sidelines for more than a month.
The 31-year-old playmaker will miss the next five games after being handed the ban by an independent tribunal last night (Tuesday) following his red card in the first-half of Saturday's Betfred Super League home clash against champions St Helens .
Gale was charged with a Grade C 'other contrary behaviour' offence for lifting an injured player as well a Grade D charge for a 'high studs' offence.
The England international, who joined the Airlie Birds from Leeds Rhinos this season, could have faced an additional five-game ban on top of the initial three games he was given on Monday after an incident which involved Saints' scrum half Jonny Lomax
An RFL statement said that prior to his appeal hearing:with Match Review Panel approval, all parties agreed that there would be a single sanction covering both charges heading to his cumulative five-game ban.
He will now miss Hull's matches against Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and will be ineligible to play until April.