Huddersfield sign scrum-half Theo Fages from Super League champions St Helens

Theo Fages celebrates Saints' win over Castleford in the Challenge Cup final

The 27-year-old Fages is joining the Giants on a three-year contract after turning down the offer of a new deal with Saints.

Fages began his professional career as a 16-year-old at Salford and will renew his acquaintance with his old Red Devils coach Ian Watson at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Watson said: “Theo is a hugely significant signing for us at the Giants.

“He’s a player with a huge desire to win and be the best and has a never-say-die attitude who demands the team to compete hard on every play by leading with his actions.

“Theo has helped take a Saints team to the very top with his desire and ability to control the game through his organisation and kicking abilities.

“Theo, along with the other players in the squad, can now build a team which pushes us to a new level.”

Fages, who will be partnered at Huddersfield by another former Salford half-back, Tui Lolohea, was in the St Helens team that won back-to-back Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020 but missed last Saturday’s title triumph over Catalans Dragons after breaking a shoulder in the club’s Challenge Cup final win over Castleford in July.

Fages, who has made 15 appearances for France and captained them in the 2017 World Cup, said: “I’m really excited to get going.

“I just want to bring this team back to where it was, fighting for trophies, and the challenge is really exciting for me.

“It’s a new life for me. We will be moving here and I’m really looking forward to it.