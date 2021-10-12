How should the town mark St Helens club's incredible success?

James Roby and Kristian Woolf with the Betfred Super League trophy. Picture: SWPix

It's the highest honour available and marked at the time by a special service in St Helens Parish Church and being invited to the event personally - along with many other guests - it is still etched in my memory.

Now the burning question is: What is the town going to do to mark the incredible success of both the men's and women's team in bringing home five trophies this season?

It certainly cannot be ignored as far as I'm concerned and talks between chairman Eamonn McManus and St Helens Council wouldn't go amiss.

Saints also made a piece of history under coach Daniel Anderson when they were named as the 2006 BBC Sports Team of the Year.

The ladies' team now need to be held in the same bracket after sweeping the domestic honours board - winners of the Betfred Challenge Cup, the League Leaders' Shield and on Sunday being crowned Grand Final champions.