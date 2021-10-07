How previous first-time finalists have fared as Catalans aim to join elite group

Willie Talau scores Saints' third try, despite the tackle from Shaun Briscoe of Hull FC during the Engage Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Hull at Old Trafford in 2006

Wigan and St Helens are the only first-time winners while Leeds and Bradford have also tasted victory at Old Trafford.

The Dragons, who face St Helens on Saturday, will be the ninth different Grand Finalists and here the we look at the other clubs who have come closest to joining the big four.

HULL

The Black and Whites enjoyed a remarkable upturn in fortunes when Australian Peter Sharp took over from John Kear just over two months into the 2006 season. They went on a 13-match winning run which earned them a second-place finish behind St Helens. They maintained the resurgence with a semi-final win over Bradford but the final at Old Trafford proved to be a game too far as Saints showed their class with a 26-4 victory.

WARRINGTON

Tony Smith guided the Wolves to a maiden Grand Final in 2012, his fourth season with the club, but they went down to a 26-18 at the hands of his old club Leeds. They were back at Old Trafford 12 months later and this time lost 30-16 to Wigan. Under Smith, Warrington also lost in the 2016 final, by 12-6 to Wigan, and they suffered the same under his successor, Steve Price, when they were beaten 12-4 by Wigan in 2018.

CASTLEFORD

Daryl Powell’s men lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 after their best-ever season in Super League and were highly fancied to add a maiden title but their Grand Final preparations were hit by the withdrawal of full-back Zak Hardaker for what were specified at the time as a “breach of club rules”. That turned out to be a failed drugs test and, in his absence, the Tigers crashed to a 24-6 at the hands of Leeds, who were able to send half-backs Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire out on a high.

SALFORD (2019)