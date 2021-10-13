Hooker Josh Eaves leaves St Helens for new challenge

Josh Eaves scoring his first senior try against Salford. Picture: SWPix

Eaves, who will turn 24 next week, was part of the unbeaten Academy Championship side of 2016 alongside the likes of Regan Grace and Aaron Smith.

The hooker progressed through the ranks to make his Saints' first team debut in 2019 in a defeat to London Broncos before scoring his first senior try against Salford in 2020.

He made one appearance for the club in 2021 and will move on to a new challenge in 2022.

Eaves said: “I’ve loved my time at the club. I am a St Helens lad and to have progressed through the academy system and to play for my home town club has been a dream come true.

“I’ve loved training with this special group of players every day and enjoyed playing my part in the club's ‘three-peat’. I wish the club all the best in the future.”

Centre Nico Rizzelli, who made one appearance for the first team in 2020, left the club earlier this year to take up a new challenge outside of rugby.