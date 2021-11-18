Home Bargains unveiled as St Helens shirt sponsor in three year deal

St Helens RL and Home Bargains representatives at the site of the new Regional Distribution Centre at Omega-West in the Bold area of the town

The Merseyside-based firm, which has more than 570 stores in the UK and Northern Ireland, including four in St Helens, will have its renowned logo adorn the 2022 home and away shirts set to be launched shortly.

Founded in 1976 by Tom Morris in Liverpool, Home Bargains, like the Saints, is a family owned and run business invested in local communities.

Home Bargains turns over more than £3 billion a year, employing over 27,000 employees – the largest employer in Merseyside – and that figure is set to rise as they aim to open a further 50 stores over the next five years, totalling 800 nationwide.

The announcement of the partnership follows closely on from the news that Home Bargains have been granted permission to build a new Regional Distribution Centre at Omega-West in the Bold area of the town, which will provide 750 new jobs for the local community.

Saints general manager, Dave Hutchinson said: “Home Bargains are clearly champions of the retail industry and so we are thrilled they have agreed to join the champions of Super League in becoming our principal shirt partner for the next three years.

“Based just down the road in Knowsley, Home Bargains are a family run, nationwide business and given their approach is centred around the local community, they were a natural fit to be our principal shirt partner.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of many of our fans, when I say we have all shopped at a Home Bargains store and we are extremely excited to welcome them to the Saints family.

“We are looking forward to working together with Home Bargains, our fan base and the community over the next three years.”

Paul Rowland, operations director at Home Bargains commented: “We are delighted to partner with Saints who have a great reputation for supporting the community and developing local people to become world class talent. This is something we have always strived to do.