Hardcastle claims four tries as St Helens women defeat Castleford

Amy Hardcastle

Hardcastle crossed twice in the first half as Saints took charge, with Leah Burke and Rebecca Rotheram also going over as they took a 20-0 lead into the break.

And they continued the dominance after the interval as Hardcastle added another two scores to tries from Paige Travis, Zoe Harris and Emily Rudge.

Jasmine Cudjoe got the Castleford try two minutes from the end.

Fran Goldthorp scored a pair of tries as Leeds Rhinos eased to a 28-10 win over Wigan Warriors at Sports Park Weetwood.

Sophie Nuttall, Hanna Butcher, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Tasha Gaines also went over for the Rhinos.

Vicky Molyneux got both of the Wigan tries either side of half-time.