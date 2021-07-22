Great memories in 2021 for 1966 St Helens Wembley winner Peter

Peter Harvey and his son, Simon at Wembley

Glorious memories of yesteryear came flooding back to pensioner Peter Harvey as he and his son, Simon, watched their hometown club lift the iconic trophy at the expense of Castleford Tigers last Saturday.

Retired headmaster Peter was one of a number of teachers in the 1966 trophy-winning side which toppled arch-rivals Wigan 21-2 beneath the famous twin towers and also won three other pieces of silverware that season

In his autobiography, 'Redhead with fire in his boots,' which was published a few years ago, the former stand-off recalled: ''We made sure Wigan didn't score a try, largely because we had a swarming defence with players flying back to cover anyone who had managed to break through our line.

''What I do remember vividly, though, was being hustled off the ground by the men in hard hats, only managing to get halfway round and not near where our wives and families were sitting.''

The players were able to meet their loved ones later as the post-match celebrations began in earnest after what had been a comprehensive victory.

Saints were firmly in the driving seat for large parts and a 9-2 interval lead was no more than they deserved and a stepping stone to what was a comprehensive victory.

Tries came from John Mantle, Tommy Bishop and Len Killeen with the latter also landing five goals and picking up the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match, while Alex Murphy landed a drop goal. Wigan replied with a solitary goal from Lauie Gilfedder.

The Saints' team on that day - and what a star-studded bunch of lads they were - read: Frankie Barrow, Tom Van Vollehoven, Alex Murphy (captain), Billy Benyon, Len Killeen, Peter Harvey, Tommy Bishop, Albert Halsall, Bill Sayer, Cliff Watson, Ray French, John Warlow and John Mantle. Subs:Tony Barrow, Jeff Hitchen. Attendance: 98, 536.