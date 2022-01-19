'Grandad' Alex grateful for his 10 year whirlwind at St Helens

Alex Walmsley

''I was quite happy playing with my mates at Dewsbury and I never really thought about becoming a professional,'' admitted the 31-year-old old, whose well-earned testimonial year at St Helens will be officially launched on Friday when the Betfred Super League champions face Leigh Centurions at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off 8pm).

But his potential was first spotted by that wily old owl of the sport, John Kear, who was coach at Batley Bulldogs, where the prop forward made an immediate impact in the West Yorkshire club's Championship outfit.

It was a stepping stone to greater things and when Saints came calling Alex signed on the dotted lines without giving it a second thought in November 2012 and he has never regretted his decision.

It was the start of a stellar career, in which Big Al has won every domestic honour in the game, represented his country and more importantly is thirsting for more on-field success.

He has often been on the radar of clubs in the NRL but insists happiness and camaraderie is key to his 10-year stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He told Saints' podcast: ''I will never talk about any player who goes to Australia to enhance his career or test himself in a different environment.

''It's an elite competition with financial gains but when you are at a club like St Helens it's quite easy to stay. They took a punt on me which changed my whole life.''

Walmsley added: ''I can't believe it is 10 years since I arrived. It has been like a whirlwind and it only really dawned on me how long I had been here when Jack Welsby started calling me grandad.''

But the Dewsbury-born powerhouse forward, who has made more than 200 appearances for Saints and scored 41 tries, still feels he has more to offer.