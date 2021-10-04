Grand Final ticket update for St Helens supporters

Saints have been allocated the Stretford End of Old Trafford, as at previous Grand Finals.

Would-be supporters are also asked to take note when buying tickets on a mobile device, they may need to tilt the screen to landscape to be able to view the seat map.

Saints have been allocated the Stretford End of Old Trafford, as at previous Grand Finals.

A club spokesperson said: "We strongly advise fans to purchase their tickets online to get their chosen price category for the final, as there will be no telephone orders during their exclusivity period.''

Tickets for the final are fully allocated; this means fans will be given a specific seat associated to their ticket in their chosen price category and block.

Please be aware of this when buying for a group, as any tickets will only be placed together when purchased in the same order, at the same time in one transaction.

When buying online, the best available seats will be automatically selected when purchasing from the chosen block in each price category. Specific seats cannot be selected.

Tickets can be purchased from the Ticket Office (located in its normal location) or by calling 01744 455052. Please be aware phone lines may be busy and the club cannot guarantee calls will be answered immediately.

Passes purchased online over the weekend will be available to collect from tomorrow (Tuesday) from the main Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

All details are subject to availability of tickets. Online orders are limited to x10 tickets per transaction, subject to availability.