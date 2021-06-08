Grand Final hero Jack Welsby signs new three-year deal at St Helens

Grand Final hero Jack Welsby signs his new three-year deal at St Helens

The exciting 20-year-old utility back scored a last-second try to earn his club a dramatic title-clinching victory over Wigan in November and has picked up from where he left off with a string of impressive performances so far this season.

Welsby played at amateur club Shevington and then moved to Blackbrook before signing for the Saints in 2014.

He shone on the Academy’s 2017 tour of Australia and in 2018 he was the Academy’s dominate half, proving to be a real threat with the ball before his form was rewarded with a first team debut in the win over Hull FC later that year.

His talent was also showcased again in 2019 as he made 11 appearances in the first team scoring three times. In total he has made 40 appearances scoring an impressive 19 tries.

Welsby, who has excelled in every position, was out of contract this year but has signed a three-year extension which will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2024.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It’s tremendous news that Jack has extended his contract with us.

“He continues to improve and is already very much an established player in the Saints team at the age of 20. Besides his obvious rugby talents, he has an admirable attitude and temperament.

“There’s no doubt that he will continue to improve and go on to be a key player at the Saints for many years to come.”

Welsby, who has scored 19 tries in 40 appearances so far, said: “I am buzzing to sign another extension at this club.

“I love it here and I am delighted to get this deal over the line so I can concentrate on my rugby again.

“I had a great season last season, topped off in the best possible way with the way the Grand Final ended both for me personally, but more importantly the club.

“This extension is the cherry on top but I am now fully concentrating on the season ahead and trying to achieve more success with this special group. A group which I am very grateful to be a part of.”

Saints coach Kristian Woolf has tipped Welsby for international honours and says he has captaincy material.

“Jack is an outstanding young player who has come through the St Helens system and is one of our own,” Woolf said.

“He has a terrific skill set and great knowledge of the game and he always wants to learn and get better.

“What I love about him is he competes in whatever position he plays. He just makes it work.