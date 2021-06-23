Global TV boost for international double header

Friday's historic double header at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington will receive global exposure

The National Lottery Mid-Season International between England and Wales was already guaranteed to break new ground for Women’s Rugby League with live coverage on Sky Sports – as part of their double header which also features the long-awaited first match as England Head Coach for Shaun Wane against a Combined Nations All Stars team coached by Tim Sheens.

The profile of both fixtures has been given another huge lift by confirmation that Fox will be taking Sky’s live coverage on their Fox League channel, and that the games will also be shown by Sky Sport in New Zealand.

The All Stars announced last week that they will play in jerseys inspired by Mose Masoe, the former Hull KR, St Helens and Samoa forward who suffered a career-ending spinal injury last year – with £10 from every jersey sale donated to the Mose Masoe Foundation, thanks to the support of kit partners OXEN.