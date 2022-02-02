Further boost for rugby league viewers and readers

Rugby League World magazine

Each year there will be 30 shows covering 27 regular season rounds and three shows covering the end of season play-offs starting on Monday, February 14, when fans will watch a 45 minutes programme packed with highlights and analysis of each round of fixtures, as well as stories from within the game that week.

In a change for 2022, the Super League Show will be available via the BBC iPlayer from 7pm each Monday before a regional BBC1 airing on Monday night and full national coverage on BBC 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

And Rugby League World magazine is now back in business after suffering from the rigors of the pandemic and there is plenty to read, particularly if you support Super League champions and Challenge Cup winners St Helens.

The club's double triumph is featured prominently and there's a question and answer session with Lachlan Coote, who left the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of the 2021 season to join Hull KR.

The centrepiece of this issue is a club-by-club preview of the 2022 Betfred Super League and Championship season, and also included is a free 36-page fixture guide which covers all three professional leagues and there’s a look back to a record-breaking Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos derby, as well as remembering the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy.

St Helens and England forward Vicky Whitfield discusses changes to the Women’s Super League structure and grassroots coverage follows the progress of Kam Siddique who started his Rugby League journey at Moldgreen ARLFC and went on to make history captaining England Community Lions.

In addition, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief Jon Dutton explains how the tournament was saved from disaster after the late withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand last year, and there’s a look ahead to the 2025 tournament in France in the regular Treiziste Diary.