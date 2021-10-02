Free ticket offer to watch Saints in women's Grand Final

Saints' women are going for the treble after their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield success. Picture: SWPix

Four clubs are involved in the big day - St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers - with the aim of creating an unforgettable Rugby League occasion.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to work with the clubs to reward their supporters for the loyalty they have shown through the last two seasons.

“The return of the BWSL has been one of the highlights of the 2021 season as the clubs and players have done brilliantly to regain the momentum that had been building until the loss of the whole 2020 season to Covid-19.

“We’ve already had a fantastic Challenge Cup Final between St Helens and York City Knights, and now we want BWSL Grand Final Day to be a celebration of women’s and girls’ Rugby League.

“Saints will be aiming to clinch a treble against the Leeds team who won the double in 2019, and there will be another game for fans to enjoy with Featherstone playing Huddersfield in the Shield Final.

“With Sky Sports providing live coverage of the BWSL Grand Final, we hope thousands of supporters will take up this offer to get behind their teams, and show the progress being made in Women’s Rugby League.”

Members and/or season ticket holders of all four clubs will receive an email with a promo code to claim up to two free tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased at £10 (adults) and £5 (U16s)

Seating at the event is unreserved so members and/or season card holders can claim their free tickets separately and still sit together for all the action.

Any supporters who are members and/or season card holders of the four competing clubs and have already booked tickets should please email [email protected] to arrange a refund.

To redeem the offer they should then re-book online at eticketing.co.uk/rugby league using their promo code.

Please note that free tickets must be claimed by noon on Wednesday, October 6.

If you have not received your email (with your promo code) from the RFL, this may mean you have incorrect contact data held with the club. Please contact [email protected] and steps will be taken to update your details at the earliest opportunity.