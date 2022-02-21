Former St Helens prop Luke Thompson happy at the Bulldogs

Luke Thompson

The 26-year-old |England international admitted interest had been shown by other NRL clubs for his services, but told Fox Sport Down Under he had no intention of leaving the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

''I love it here,'' said the ex-Bold Miners amateur, who was linked in certain quarters to a move elsewhere after originally insisting he didn't want to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

But when the Government ruled that people could return to gyms etc from December 15, instead of the first day of the month as originally planned, Thompson felt obliged to have the jab for the benefit of the team and also in order to fulfil his contractual obligations.

He explained: "The club originally gave me two weeks off so I set up a gym at home to train and was doing all right.