Former St Helens full-back Adam Quinlan calls time on playing career at 29

Adam Quinlan. Picture: SWPix

Quinlan left Rovers at the end of the 2021 season after the club decided not to renew his contract following the signing of Lachlan Coote from St Helens.

Quinlan, who played for Saints in 2015, joined the Robins from St George Illawarra ahead of the 2017 campaign and helped the club secure an immediate return to Super League.

A series of injuries denied him a consistent run in the team and his 2021 campaign was cut short by a shoulder issue.

Quinlan is now back in Australia and decided to hang up his boots despite late interest from relegated Leigh.

“Leigh did come in but by that time my mind was made up to head home,” Quinlan told Hull Live.

“If they had come in a month or six weeks before that, who knows I may well have gone there.