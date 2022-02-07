Former St Helens coach Royce Simmons battling Alzheimer’s disease

Royce Simmons

The 61-year-old, who held the coaching reins at the home of the current Super League champions between 2011-2012, revealed the news last week.

The issue has come to light during a weekend away at Kiama when he couldn’t remember his wife of 40 years Liane buying a bottle of wine at a shop, while he was sitting in the car.

He went to get his brain scanned and while he expected to see some concussion damage, he was left stunned by what the scan revealed.

“It was like someone had knocked me off my feet,'' said Royce.

“The rest of the appointment is just a blur; I was so shocked, even though in the back of my mind I was worried something might show up,” he told the Aussie media.

Simmons also admitted to the Sydney Morning Herald that one of the hardest parts of the diagnosis was telling his family.

“I took my grandkids aside and spoke to them, but it was so hard to do,” he said.

“Trying to tell them that Pop won’t know them in a few years, that it’s not my fault, all of those sorts of things were really hard.”

The reaction was swift from the rugby league community.

Former Panthers hardman Martin Lang tweeted: “Royce Simmons is a legend. He is such a good person and the reason I signed with Penrith in 2001.''

A club spokesperson said: ''It was a big shock to all the staff. Royce kept this to himself. He spoke to me a few months ago on the condition but I kept it quiet.

“All he wants to do is just raise money for research and hopefully down the track they find a cure for it, or they extend the term of it not affecting people so badly.

''His heart is in the right place and he’ll do a marvellous job. He’ll have a lot of good people around him - he’s Mr Penrith.”

But while the news shocked his family and friends, Simmons also revealed he wasn’t going to take it lying down.

Instead, he will walk approximately 300km between his hometown of Gooloogong to Penrith in May, a 10 day fund-raising walk to support research in the causes of dementia, develop strategies to reduce dementia risk and slow the progression of the disease, improve diagnoses, improve treatment and care options and ultimately, find a cure for the disease.