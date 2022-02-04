Former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin joins Sky Sports RL team

Jon WIlkin. Picture: SWPix

Wilkin and Jones-Buchanan have more than 750 Super League appearances between them, including 14 Grand Finals.

The duo will add to the line-up already at Sky Sports which features pundits Phil Clarke, Jon Wells, Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott.

Brian Carney will continue his role as host, with Jenna Brooks as pitchside reporter.

There will be at least 66 live games shown exclusively on Sky Sports during the 2022 season, including the Magic Weekend, play-offs and the 25th edition of the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Sky Sports has the first pick of games in each of the regular season rounds, as well as first choice in each of the play-off weeks, meaning fans can expect to find the biggest clashes each week live and exclusive on the channel.

During 2022, there will be more Women's Super League than ever before, including the semi-finals and Grand Final.

Two regular season matches will also be aired as part of double-headers with the Betfred Super League.

Wilkin said: "It's a privilege to get the opportunity to call games for Sky Sports. Rugby League sees incredible skill and extraordinary things.

"Players running into brick walls while also manipulating the subtle nuances that make the game infinitely complex.

"My job is to bring this all to life, making things approachable for new viewers without patronising hardened lovers of the sport.

"It will be my pleasure to do all this, minus jargon, flowing with passion and full of opinions. I couldn't be more excited."

The 2022 season on Sky Sports starts with reigning champions St Helens taking on league leaders' shield winners Catalans Dragons on Thursday, February 10, and runs for 27 rounds, including Magic Weekend in Newcastle on July 9 and 10.