Former St Helens back Matty Fleming joins Widnes Vikings

Matty Fleming scores a try for St Helens against Widnes Vikings in 2016. Picture: SWPix

The former Bold Miners youngster will see out his current contract at Championship club, Dewsbury Rams, before joining the Vikings in 2022

The 25-year-old can play a variety of positions and is adept at full-back and on the wing as well as at centre.

Fleming began his professional career at St Helens where he also had a loan spell at Leigh Centurions before leaving for London Broncos in 2018 and following a loan spell at the Skolars joined the Rams.

He scored against the Vikings in Dewsbury's 23-22 victory at the beginning of August, and has five tries to his name so far this year.

He said: "I'm buzzing to have signed for Widnes who are a massive club.and just can’t wait to rip in with the boys next season to push towards getting back into Super League where the Vikings belong.''

Matt was an up-and-coming centre whose progress at Bold Miners was closely monitored by the Saints' coaching staff.