Former St Helens back Matty Fleming joins Widnes Vikings
Matty Fleming, who made 18 appearances for St Helens between 2015-2017, is joining neighbours Widnes on a 12 month deal next season.
The former Bold Miners youngster will see out his current contract at Championship club, Dewsbury Rams, before joining the Vikings in 2022
The 25-year-old can play a variety of positions and is adept at full-back and on the wing as well as at centre.
Fleming began his professional career at St Helens where he also had a loan spell at Leigh Centurions before leaving for London Broncos in 2018 and following a loan spell at the Skolars joined the Rams.
He scored against the Vikings in Dewsbury's 23-22 victory at the beginning of August, and has five tries to his name so far this year.
He said: "I'm buzzing to have signed for Widnes who are a massive club.and just can’t wait to rip in with the boys next season to push towards getting back into Super League where the Vikings belong.''
Matt was an up-and-coming centre whose progress at Bold Miners was closely monitored by the Saints' coaching staff.
He made his debut against Leeds Rhinos in April 2015 and scored his first try for the club in the following match as part of a home victory over Widnes Vikings.