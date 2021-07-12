Former Saints winger Adam Swift extends Hull stay

Adam Swift. Picture: SWPix

The St Helens born and bred player left his hometown club couple of years ago - unable to dislodge first choice wingmen,Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace - and after a slow start on Humberside due mainly to injury, he is now pulling up trees, scoring 13 tries in 17 appearances for the Airlie Birds since moving north.

The 28-year old former Blackbrook junior, who made 130 appearances for Saints and scored 86 tries said: "This year has been like a fresh start and I've found a new lease of life out on the field.

"We've got a great bunch of lads here and a new coach (Brett Hodgson) who is implementing some really great ideas, and I think we've started laying the foundations for something special.

''It is a team I undoubtedly want to continue to be a part of."

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson added: “I’m really happy with Adam’s form this season. He has applied himself extremely well and is getting the rewards through his performances.

“He had the ability to play a number of positions which we saw against Wigan in the Challenge Cup, which benefits both himself and us as a team.