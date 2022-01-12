Former Saints assistant Richard Marshall takes on academy role at Wolves

Richard Marshall. Picture: SWPix

Marshall said: "I know the town, I know the people associated with the club and I know a number of players within the academy and I’m excited about the opportunity to develop our own homegrown players.

"It’s really important for the town that we do that. There’s a lot of talent in the area and we want to be bringing those players through and developing them.

“The academy and reserve grade are in a good place with some really good foundations. We saw last year some players coming into the first team and creating their own pathway and dynasty.

“I’ve also got a good relationship with Daryl Powell and I’m looking forward to working with him as well."

Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: “I’m delighted to welcome Richard back to the club. He is going to be an outstanding addition to the organisation and player development. He’s worked at every level within the professional game and has always had a real passion for developing players.

“As a proud Warringtonian he understands what this club means to its community and he will be conveying this message to all the young athletes in the academy. Producing your own players is vital for success and in recent years we’ve made some positive steps in this area.

“Under Richard’s guidance I’m confident the player production line will become stronger.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s an exciting time and an outstanding appointment.

“With Paul Anderson leaving the role we needed a quality candidate to replace him and I think Richard is the perfect fit for the role.