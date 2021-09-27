Five St Helens players make 2021 Super League Dream Team

The 2021 Betfred Super League Dream Team

The 2021 team features players from six different clubs but five of them are from reigning champions, including 20-year-old utility back Jack Welsby, who is one of seven newcomers.

Welsby, who is Saints’ only ever-present so far, has started matches in every position in the back division in 2021 and is chosen to fill one of the two centre spots in the mythical line-up, which is drawn from the weekly Man of Steel votes.

St Helens forwards Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles are among four players to keep their spots from 2020 while Mark Percival and Johnny Lomax are also selected.

Catalans Dragons’ historic League Leaders’ Shield success has been recognised with the selection of four of their players.

England captain Sam Tomkins, who is on the five-man short-list for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, is named in the team for a sixth time, although it is his first selection since his Wigan days in 2013.

Tomkins is joined by three of his Dragons team-mates, winger Tom Davies, goalkicking half-back James Maloney and prop Sam Kasiano.

Hull KR’s remarkable achievement in reaching the play-off semi-finals is recognised with the selection of second-rower Kane Linnett.