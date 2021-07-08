Fans can pre-order Challenge Cup Final programme
Wembley will host the first-ever Challenge Cup Final between 12 times winners St Helens and and four times victors Castleford Tigers on Saturday, July 17, and supporters can now reserve the RFL's official commemorative programme for the showpiece event.
The Tigers, who last lifted the competition’s silverware in 1986, face St Helens under the famous arch in what is sure to be a momentous occasion and fans can guarantee they have a treasured keepsake from the day.
The official publication for the 120th Challenge Cup Final will be a spine-bound A4-sized edition, which includes a dedicated section on the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights.
Fans can purchase the memorabilia for £8, with free delivery to a UK address, or place a subscriber order for £10 which allows them to be included on a roll of honour within the publication to show support for their club on the big day and make a donation to the RL Cares charity.
Programmes will be posted out first class on Friday. July 16, but are not guaranteed to arrive pre-match.
Saints' supporters wishing to pre-order can do so now via the RFL’s official publishing partners Ignition Sports Media .
RL Wembley Cup Finals programme:
https://www.ignitionsportsmedia.com/products/copy-of-rugby-league-wembley-cup-finals-2021-subscriber-orderOverseas deliveries will incur an additional P+P charge, which will be calculated based on the delivery address provided.