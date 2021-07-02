Fans can enjoy women's super league action

The Women's Super League resumes in the next few days. Picture: SWPix

Attendances at all previous BWSL matches this season have been severely restricted because of Covid-19 protocol but tickets will be available to buy on the day for the majority of matches from now on, including the visit of cup holders St Helens to Odsal - the home of the Bradford Bulls - where they face Castleford Tigers on Monday night, kick-off 7.45pm

''Adults will be admitted for £5 while U16s won't have to pay a penny in the hope that the growing numbers of girls now playing Rugby League on a regular basis will be able to watch their new heroes,'' said a BWSL official.

The action also includes a double header at the Mobile Rocket Stadium in Wakefield on Sunday, when Leeds Rhinos will take on Warrington Wolves at noon, before Trinity host Huddersfield Giants at 3,30pm.

In addition, Featherstone Rovers will host Wigan Warriors at the Millennium Stadium, kick-off 3:30pm but the match between York City Knights and Bradford Bulls,which was also scheduled for Sunday, has been awarded to York with a 24-0 scoreline as Bradford are unable to raise a team.