Euros final whets Kristian Woolf's appetite for Wembley clash
After watching the England v Italy European Championship Final on TV, Saints' boss Kristian Woolf is now fully aware what it means to play in the world's most famous sporting arena in front of an atmospheric and banner-waving crowd and in a few days' time he and his players will share that experience.
The Australian boss, who celebrated his 46th birthday earlier this month, declared :''It's an exciting week for both Castleford and ourselves and I've told my boys to savour every moment, both in the build up and the Wembley Challenge Cup Final itself.''
''I will be proud to lead out an exceptional group of players who have already achieved so much.
''We are all looking forward to what will be a big occasion for the sport and hopefully the result will go our way.''
Injury-hit Cas have been playing a cat-and-mouse game during the past few weeks, trying not to give too many hints to their rivals what players will be fit or not and in their last Super League match played several rookies and were thrashed by Salford Red Devils.
The Saints' head coach observed: "You can't read anything into the Salford result and we have no intention of looking at the video recording.
''We have plenty of video evidence from past matches involving the Tigers which we can study if we need to."
St Helens came through their Super League match at Wakefield on Friday unscathed, apart from a few bumps and bruises. and will go into the final with arguably their strong squad of the campaign.
They also achieved everything they had asked for on the night - a tough examination from the home side, especially in the second-half when they were forced onto the back foot during a sustained spell of pressure.
The players and staff will head for London on Thursday and then visit the stadium the following day as part of the captain's run.