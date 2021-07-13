Euros final whets Kristian Woolf's appetite for Wembley clash

Wembley stadium before the Euro 2020 final

The Australian boss, who celebrated his 46th birthday earlier this month, declared :''It's an exciting week for both Castleford and ourselves and I've told my boys to savour every moment, both in the build up and the Wembley Challenge Cup Final itself.''

''I will be proud to lead out an exceptional group of players who have already achieved so much.

''We are all looking forward to what will be a big occasion for the sport and hopefully the result will go our way.''

Injury-hit Cas have been playing a cat-and-mouse game during the past few weeks, trying not to give too many hints to their rivals what players will be fit or not and in their last Super League match played several rookies and were thrashed by Salford Red Devils.

The Saints' head coach observed: "You can't read anything into the Salford result and we have no intention of looking at the video recording.

''We have plenty of video evidence from past matches involving the Tigers which we can study if we need to."

St Helens came through their Super League match at Wakefield on Friday unscathed, apart from a few bumps and bruises. and will go into the final with arguably their strong squad of the campaign.

They also achieved everything they had asked for on the night - a tough examination from the home side, especially in the second-half when they were forced onto the back foot during a sustained spell of pressure.