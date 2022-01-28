Estate agent extends sponsorship at St Helens

Local estate and letting agency Stapleton Derby has renewed its sponsorship deal with Super League champions St Helens

The company, whose head office is in Corporation Street, will continue with its naming rights in respect of the Stapleton Derby Premier Lounge at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Managing director Mike Denning said: “We had no hesitation in re-signing with Saints. 'We have worked well together over the years and in particular during recent difficult times.''

Mike, who is a self-confessed Saints' fan, said:' 'The club had a great year in 2021, winning both the title and the Challenge Cup and the women's team completed a treble and they can only hope to emulate that success knowing the competition will be trying to knock them down.

''It remains vital to the local economy that Saints are successful and if businesses like ours can provide that additional support the future looks strong for the club."

Saints' general manager Dave Hutchinson said: “We would like to thank Mike and all at Stapleton Derby for once again showing their loyal support in 2022. Mike has supported the club for many years and partnerships such as this play a vital role in the ongoing success of the club.

''The past two years have been extremely challenging for all and we take nothing for granted.

''We really appreciate Stapleton Derby’s ongoing commitment. We look forward to a great season ahead together and we hope to be able to welcome our valued supporters back into our Stapleton Derby Premier Lounge.