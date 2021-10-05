Entertainment in Grand Final Fan Zone at Old Trafford

A Fan Zone located in the North West corner of the stadium grounds which will be open from 2pm-5pm on matchday. Picture: SWPix

But aside from the 80 minutes action on the pitch there is plenty to see and do around the stadium on matchday.

There will be a Fan Zone located in the North West corner of the stadium grounds, near the Manchester United Ticket and Membership services building, which will be open from 2pm-5pm on matchday.

Here you will find food, drink and activities from partners including Dacia, Movember and Oddballs along with all three trophies for next year’s Rugby League World Cup on display.

Alex Simmons will be hosting the fan zone stage, getting everyone in the party mood with live music, giveaways and special guests onstage including Levi Roots and members of the Jamaica Rugby League Team.

Will Perry, Mark Flanagan and Jon Wilkin will be hosting a live Grand Final special Out of Your League podcast between 4-5pm featuring special guests and Super League personalities.

Once inside the stadium, there will be pre-match entertainment including a DJ set and then, as is tradition at Grand Final, moments before the teams enter the pitch, soprano Laura Wright will rouse the crowd with a spine-tingling rendition of Jerusalem.