England’s clash against Combined Nations All Stars given go-ahead

The England team before last season's All Stars game. Picture: SWPix

The Rugby Football League has confirmed Shaun Wane’s men will be back in action on the weekend of June 17-19, which has been kept clear by Betfred Super League and Championship clubs.

The Combined Nations All Stars beat England 26-24 at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium last June wearing a jersey designed to raise funds for Mose Masoe, the former Hull KR and St Helens prop whose career was ended by a spinal injury in early 2020.

In response to the devastating impact of the volcanic eruption on the Tonga archipelago, the RFL has agreed with kit suppliers OXEN, Rugby League Cares and the recently-formed Pacific Islands Rugby League Group to dedicate the 2022 All Stars jersey to the people of Tonga.

Carl Hall, the long-serving Doncaster chief executive and former RFL vice-president who will continue as team manager for the All Stars, is chair of the Pacific Islands Rugby League Group.

“This is a great gesture,” Hall said. “Tonga has become such a force in rugby league in recent years with their incredible run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2017 and there have been so many great players of Tongan descent who have come over to play with English or French clubs.

“We’ve all seen the terrible and frightening scenes since the volcanic explosion, with some players anxiously awaiting news of their relatives.

“I know a lot of rugby league clubs and supporters will want to find a way of showing their solidarity with the Tongan people over the coming days, weeks and months.

“It will be an honour and a privilege for us to do our bit when the Combined Nations All Stars come together to face England this summer.”

The All Stars will need a new coach after Tim Sheens, the former Australia national coach who was in charge of last year’s team, returned to Sydney to become director of football at Wests Tigers.