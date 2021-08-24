England RL’s clash with Fiji rearranged for 2022

England coach Shaun Wane

Shaun Wane’s side were slated to play the Fijians on October 15, just a week before the scheduled beginning of a World Cup campaign that has now been shelved until 2022 following the withdrawals of Australia and New Zealand.

But an agreement in principle is in place between Rochdale, the Rugby Football League and Fiji Rugby League to stage the rearranged game at the Hornets’ home ground, with a date yet to be confirmed.

Rochdale CEO Steve Kerr said on the club’s official website: “After the initial disappointment that the RLWC will be postponed, I’m delighted to reach an initial agreement to reschedule our 150th celebratory event to 2022.

“Whilst the finer details are still to be agreed, thanks must go to the RFL and Don Natable at FNRL for their support.