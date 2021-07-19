Emotional moments on both sides at Wembley

Elder brother Peter, in his last season at the Jungle, desperately wanted to lift the trophy to thank the people of the West Yorkshire town for their support since he joined the club, while Sione had already suffered the sadness of being ruled out of the final in mid-week due to a one-match ban.

Neither could 34-year-old Cumbrian prop Kyle Amor contain his emotions when he crashed over for Saints' final try two minutes from time - his first of the season - and in a long career which includes spells at his hometown club, Whitehaven, Leeds and Wakefield Trinity before his move to the Totally Wicked Stadium, he is now the proud possessor of a Challenge Cup winner's medal.