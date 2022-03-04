Ellery Hanley to take charge of Combined Nations All Stars

Ellery Hanley. Picture: SWPix

Hanley, who coached Saints to an 8-6 Grand Final victory over the Bradford Bulls in October 1999, will be aiming to emulate Australian coaching guru Tim Sheens, who last year steered the All Stars to a 26-24 victory over England at the same venue, when he goes head-to-head with his former Wigan and Leeds team-mate Shaun Wane, now coach of his country.

England versus the Combined Nations All Stars is part of a double-header which sees England Women taking on France.

And, on the same weekend, the England Wheelchair team will be in action as they build towards a World Cup campaign which gets underway at London's Copper Box in October. Further details of this fixture will be announced shortly.

Dave Rotheram, RFL Chief On-field Officer, says: "With a World Cup on the horizon this is a hugely significant year for Rugby League, and for our three England teams these fixtures will be a major part of tournament preparations.

“It’s also a blank weekend in the domestic calendar, so a fantastic opportunity for supporters to get behind England Rugby League.