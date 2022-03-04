Eight St Helens players in England training squad

Lewis Dodd

A total of 30 Betfred Super League players, including eight from champions St Helens, will come together at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, on Tuesday, March 15 – among them emerging talents such as St Helens’ scrum-half Lewis Dodd and Wigan Warriors’ London-born second-row Kai Pearce-Paul, and the 38-times capped Hull KR winger Ryan Hall.

Hall has scored 34 tries in his 38 England appearances to date, his most recent cap coming against Australia in the 2017 World Cup Final in Brisbane. By contrast Dodd and Pearce-Paul are among a number of players uncapped at senior level, alongside them Matty Lees and Jack Welsby (St Helens), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) and Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants).

Headingley will be the first in a series of monthly sessions with players throughout 2022, as England build towards the postponed RLWC2021. Wane will factor in form and fitness when inviting players to future sessions. NRL players are not available for either the training sessions or the mid-season international.

Wane said: “It’s a massive year for us, a great opportunity that we must be well prepared for.

“We’ve looked at a number of things in putting this training squad together – form last year, performances in the All Stars and France games, pre-season training and discussions around up and coming young players.

“The players included for this first session need to look like England players and train like England players. We want something extra from them at this level.

“The younger players coming through are a real credit to Paul Anderson and Paul Sculthorpe on the performance pathway, club coaches and junior coaches too. To me it doesn’t matter whether you’re 17 or 37, if I think you can help us win a World Cup you’ll be in the squad.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players and the ones not included at this stage know that they can still force their way in. It’s an open book and I see some of them coming back in later in the year.”

Training squad in full:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Thomas Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Matthew Lees (St Helens)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Mark Percival (St Helens)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils)

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Further England training sessions will take place in April, May, July and August.

England play Fiji in a World Cup warm-up match at Rochdale on Friday ,October 7,