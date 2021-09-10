Dragons defeat 'a simple fix' says St Helens forward Morgan Knowles

Morgan Knowles

But opponents Leeds Rhinos are still in with a shout of reaching the end of season sudden death competition and loose forward Morgan Knowles knows what's at stake.

''The Rhinos are playing well at the moment and we face a tough challenge,'' admitted the 24-year-old Cumbrian.

He added :''We've looked at our performance against the Catalans Dragons last week, particularly the last 10 minutes, and feel it is a simple fix. We've put it to bed and now we move on.''

Due to a battle royal among the top teams any scenario is possible in the weeks ahead and making predictions who will win the Old Trafford Grand Final at this moment in time is an almost impossible task.

''We know where we stand and have shown great energy in training this week,'' said the dual England and Wales international who is urging the fans to flock to the Totally Wicked Stadium in their thousands and give the players the backing they deserve.