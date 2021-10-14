Double honour for Jack Welsby at St Helens awards evening
Jack Welsby was crowned St Helens Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the end of season club awards.
It was of course a memorable year for Saints as the men were crowned the #ThreePeat champions after another Betfred Super League Grand Final win while also winning the Betfred Challenge Cup and the women also won an historic treble!
A full list of the 2021 award winners:
Under 16s Player of the Year: Will Roberts
Under 17s Player of the Year: McKenzie Buckley
Under 19s Player of the Year: Lewis Baxter
Women’s Player of the Year: Jodie Cunningham
Young Player of the Year: Lewis Dodd
Members’ Player of the Year: Alex Walmsley
Try of the Year: Mark Percival (vs Warrington)
Players’ Player of the Year: Jack Welsby
Chairman’s Award: St Helens Women’s Team
Player of the Year: Jack Welsby