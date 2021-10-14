Double honour for Jack Welsby at St Helens awards evening

Jack Welsby was crowned St Helens Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the end of season club awards.

By John Yates
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:58 am
Jack Welsby was crowned St Helens Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the end of season club awards. Picture: SWPix

It was of course a memorable year for Saints as the men were crowned the #ThreePeat champions after another Betfred Super League Grand Final win while also winning the Betfred Challenge Cup and the women also won an historic treble!

A full list of the 2021 award winners:

Under 16s Player of the Year: Will Roberts

Under 17s Player of the Year: McKenzie Buckley

Under 19s Player of the Year: Lewis Baxter

Women’s Player of the Year: Jodie Cunningham

Young Player of the Year: Lewis Dodd

Members’ Player of the Year: Alex Walmsley

Try of the Year: Mark Percival (vs Warrington)

Players’ Player of the Year: Jack Welsby

Chairman’s Award: St Helens Women’s Team

Player of the Year: Jack Welsby

St HelensPlayer of the Year