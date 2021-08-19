Derby atmosphere is one to savour says Lachlan Coote

Lachlan Coote

But the Australian-born full back, who is joining Hull KR, is hoping to go out on a high by adding the League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final trophy to the Challenge Cup won last month against Castleford Tigers at Wembley.

The 31-year-old former North Queensland player said it would be the perfect scenario and act as his own thank you to the fans for the way they have backed him during his short stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Coote, who has plundered 32 tries as well as 250 goals and one drop goal since signing for the club in November 2018, said: ''Occasions like this always bring goose bumps in your neck when you walk out at the start and it's an atmosphere I will never forget.''

The Scotland international added: ''The fans have even come up with a chant in my honour which makes me feel like a rock star.''

Coote will also be hoping to produce sweet music at the DW Stadium as the defending champions aim to complete a hat-trick of wins over their old foes.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 24, Wigan 6 (SLR13, 4/7/21)

St Helens 8, Wigan 4 (SLGF, 27/11/20)

(at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

St Helens 6, Wigan 18 (SLR19, 30/10/20)

Wigan 0, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 29/9/20)

(at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)

St Helens 40, Wigan 10 (SLQSF, 27/9/19)

St Helens 32, Wigan 10 (SLR22, 12/7/19)

Wigan 10, St Helens 36 (SLR11, 19/4/19)

St Helens 22, Wigan 12 (SLR1, 31/1/19)

St Helens 10, Wigan 30 (SLS8-R3, 31/8/18)

Wigan 6, St Helens 14 (SLR22, 19/7/18)

Super League summary

Wigan won 38 (includes win in 2010 Grand Final and wins in 2001, 2003 and 2004 play-offs)

St Helens won 43 (including wins in 2000, 2014 and 2020 Grand Finals and victories in 2000, 2002, 2009, 2011 and 2019 play-offs)

4 draws

Wigan highest score: 65-12 (a, 1997 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 57-16 (MM 2008). Widest margin: 42-0 a,* 2020)