Covid protocols for fans attending Challenge Cup Final

Fans lucky enough to have tickets for the Challenge Cup Final will have to take a few extra steps to ensure they can get into Wembley Stadium on the day.

But that does mean those fans lucky enough to have tickets for the Challenge Cup and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Finals will have to take a few extra steps to ensure they can get into Wembley Stadium on the day.

Most importantly, all ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low-risk of transmitting COVID-19 to enter Wembley Stadium. Photo ID will also be required – for example a driving licence. Failure to do so will mean that you are unable to gain access.

That means all ticket holders will be required to provide ONE of the following:

• Proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test for Covid-19 within 48 hours of the event, demonstrated via a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace or via the NHS App; OR

• Proof of full vaccination - both doses received at least 14 days prior to the match – again demonstrated via the NHS App; OR

• Proof of natural immunity from proof of a positive PCR in the last 180 days (and not in the last 10 days)

So the best thing to do is to download the NHS App on your telephone but don't get this confused with the NHS Covid-19 App which you might have used to check into venues.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and registered, you can update your Covid status – either through double vaccination or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test – although remember, if you’re using a negative Lateral Flow Test, it has to be recorded after Thursday lunchtime, to be within 48 hours of the event.