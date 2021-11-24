Channel 4 to broadcast Super League matches in 2022
Super League have announced a landmark deal which will see Channel 4 broadcast Betfred Super League matches in 2022.
This initial two-year partnership will see matches broadcast free-to-air for the first time in the competition’s 26-year history.
Channel 4 will broadcast 10 live games each season, starting with eight-time Champions Leeds Rhinos hosting Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12 (1230). The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and will include two end of season Play-Off fixtures.
The 2021 Betfred Super League season saw record viewing figures with more games than ever attracting over 200,000 live viewers. By offering sports fans the opportunity to watch games via a free-to-air broadcaster, these figures will continue to show significant growth in 2022.
Ken Davy, Super League chairman, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4. They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.
“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.
“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”
Peter Andrews, Channel 4 Head of Sport, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free to air television for the first time in its history, it’s fantastic news for Rugby League fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”