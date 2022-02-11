Champions St Helens make strong start with comfortable win over Catalans

James Roby scores against the Dragons

England winger Tom Makinson scored two of the champions’ six tries to see off the French side, who had prop Gil Dudson sin-binned inside the first minute and fellow front rower Dylan Napa sent off on his Super League debut nine minutes from the end.

The Dragons briefly threatened to pull off a first away win over St Helens since 2016 when they led 6-0 after 12 minutes but, once they settled, Kristian Woolf’s men quickly began to show all their champion qualities.

Saints lost some key players at the end of 2021 but, with youngsters like Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd stepping effortlessly into the breach, they look in good shape for an unprecedented fourth Super League title.

The Catalans’ trio of NRL recruits, Mitchell Pearce, Dylan Napa and Tyrone May, all had useful debuts but most of the strings were pulled once more by full-back Sam Tomkins.

The game got off to an explosive start, with Dudson shown a yellow card inside the first minute after taking exception to a tackle from Matty Lees by throwing a punch.

It provoked the first of a series of skirmishes during a feisty opening which prompted referee Liam Moore to issue a warning to both captains.

Despite being down to 12 men, the visitors almost scored the first try after St Helens’ new full-back Welsby fumbled Josh Drinkwater’s high kick but second rower Matt Whitley also knocked on before winger Fouad Yaha touched down.

Dudson then emerged from the sin bin just in time to watch his team open the scoring, Drinkwater catching out Saints’ right-hand side and producing a pin-point kick for Yaha to claim the first try of the season.

Tomkins’ conversion made it 6-0 but once Saints began to hit their straps they looked capable of scoring at will.

Second rower Sione Mata’utia produced a wonderful cut-out pass for Makinson to go over for his first try and centre Konrad Hurrell made amends for his earlier defensive lapse with a blockbusting run that handed a try to skipper James Roby on a plate.

Lewis Dodd could not convert either try but his footwork was faultless on 27 minutes when he chipped over the Catalans defence and re-gathered for a splendid solo try.

Makinson had no more success with the goalkicking but he was spot on to grab a second try three minutes before half-time, this time after taking Jonny Lomax’s cut-out pass.

Tomkins pulled two points back on the stroke of half-time with a penalty but Dodd restored his side’s 10-point cushion with a penalty 14 minutes into the second half, his first success from four attempts.

The visitors were technically still in contention at that stage but their hopes disappeared altogether when Napa was given a red card for an ugly challenge on centre Mark Percival.