Challenge Cup Final tickets now on general sale

The general sale of the remaining tickets in Saints' allocation for the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley went on sale at 9am today (Friday).

An initial allocation of 10,000 tickets has been assigned to each of the Betfred Challenge Cup finalists with the 2021 members’ exclusivity period to purchase tickets ending as general sale begins.

Tickets can only be purchased through the RFL and not the club. Don't contact the Saints' ticket office as they cannot sell them or assist in the process.