Challenge Cup final ticket sales on hold to wait for more Government guidance

Challenge Cup final ticket sales are on hold to wait for more Government guidance

A Government announcement is scheduled next Monday (June 14) regarding Step 4 – seven days ahead of the June 21 date which had been identified as the earliest possible for the fourth and final stage of unlocking..

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know there will be significant demand for Wembley tickets from each of the four clubs who won semi finals at the weekend, and that this delay will be frustrating.

“However as with other sports preparing to stage major events in the weeks following June 21, we have agreed with the clubs that it is more sensible to wait until we have more information about how many fans will be able to attend.

“We have some breathing space with six weeks until the final, but we will continue working behind the scenes with Government and Wembley, as we have been doing for some time, to maximise our capacity on July 17 – and to put tickets back on sale as soon as possible.

“We have deliberately held back a good proportion of tickets even for a limited capacity to ensure that supporters of the four clubs involved will be able to attend.”