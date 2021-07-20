Challenge Cup final set to move to May date

After being forced to restrict the attendance at Saturday's final between winners St Helens and Castleford Tigers to 45,000 due to Covid-19, the RFL want to attract a major crowd to the 2022 event.

Wembley will once again host the final but it will take place at an earlier time in the calendar.

The showpiece event had, for several years, taken place on the August Bank Holiday but pushed forward when the RFL agreed to a new multi-year deal with Wembley and pencilling-in July for the final but that now looks set to be earlier again next year, with a May date on the cards.