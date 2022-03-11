Challenge Cup draw set for Monday evening

Saints will learn who they start their defence of the cup against on Monday evening

BBC Look North and BBC Sport Online will show the sixth round draw live from 6:45pm.

Tanya Arnold will host the draw, with the balls being drawn out by Great Britain legend Lee Crooks and the Royal Navy’s Ben Taylor, commonly known to rugby league fans as ‘Yorkshire Prose’ for his poetry on social media.