Challenge Cup draw set for Monday evening
The Rugby League Challenge Cup sixth round draw, in which St Helens begin the defence of the world famous trophy, will be held on Monday and broadcast live from Elland Road - the home of Leeds United - in front of the BBC TV cameras.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:50 am
BBC Look North and BBC Sport Online will show the sixth round draw live from 6:45pm.
Tanya Arnold will host the draw, with the balls being drawn out by Great Britain legend Lee Crooks and the Royal Navy’s Ben Taylor, commonly known to rugby league fans as ‘Yorkshire Prose’ for his poetry on social media.
Sixth round fixtures will be played on the weekend of March 25-27, followed by quarter finals on April 9-0 and the semi-finals at Elland Road itself on Saturday May7 – part of a Rugby League triple-header alongside the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.