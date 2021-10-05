Catalans' media profile in France raised by Grand Final appearance

Media coverage has snowballed in the south of France

Broadcasted on beIN Sports 1, Sky Sports and Esport3, the semi-final was also followed by local and national medias.

Many articles in the press, both before and after the match, reported on the club's historic qualification for the Super League final.

The club's social media reached new records following this event. The various posts on Thursday, September 30, reached several million people, a record for the club, and many of them will be tuning-in when they face defending champions Saints on Saturday night..