Catalans' media profile in France raised by Grand Final appearance
Media coverage has snowballed in the south of France since the Catalans Dragons reached the Grand Final at Old Trafford following an outstanding victory over Hull KR in the Betfred Super League semi-final at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium!
Broadcasted on beIN Sports 1, Sky Sports and Esport3, the semi-final was also followed by local and national medias.
Many articles in the press, both before and after the match, reported on the club's historic qualification for the Super League final.
The club's social media reached new records following this event. The various posts on Thursday, September 30, reached several million people, a record for the club, and many of them will be tuning-in when they face defending champions Saints on Saturday night..
They seem to be putting a minority of the English media to shame with their coverage of Rugby League, which leaves a lot to be desired. at the best of times.