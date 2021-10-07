Catalans' James Maloney could make Grand Final history

James Maloney

Victory would mean Maloney becoming the first player to complete the double after having first won the NRL Grand Final with two different clubs - but Saints will be hell-bent to ensure it doesn't happen at Old Trafford on Saturday..

Ausssie Maloney started at stand-off in Sydney Roosters' 26-18 triumph against Manly Sea Eagles in 2013, and for Cronulla Sharks in their 14-12 victory against Melbourne Storm in 2016.

He also has the chance to become the oldest player to score in a Super League Grand Final. At 35 years and 116 days, he would beat the record held by Leeds' Kevin Sinfield (35 years, 28 days), who kicked three goals in victory for the Rhinos against Wigan in 2015.

St Helens duo Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (35 years, 268 days) and skipper James Roby (35 years, 321 days) also have the chance to break Sinfield's record.

Dragons' coach Steve McNamara has one Super League Grand Final appearance to his name, having played at loose forward in Bradford Bulls' 8-6 defeat to St Helens in 1999.

Saints extend their own record of most Grand Final appearances to 13.

Last 10 meetings:

Catalans Dragons 31, St Helens 30 (aet) (SLR23, 4/9/21)

(at St James' Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 15

St Helens won 23 (including wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (h, 2014 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (h, 2007. Widest margin: 48-2, h, 2020 semi-final )