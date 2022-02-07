Catalans coach Steve McNamara cautious over task ahead

Steve McNamara

Grand Final winners versus runners-up and League Leaders' Shield victors is the ideal - and most perfect - 80 minutes to launch the new campaign and a cracking encounter is likely to be on the cards.

Saints will be gunning for a record-breaking fourth successive title while the French club will be hoping to build on claiming the 2021 League Leaders' Shield.

The French club made history by winning the Shield last season before losing 12-10 to Kristian Woolf's side at Old Trafford in the Grand Final but McNamara remains cautious over their chances of being as successful this season.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-time England boss said: ''We have not yet earned the right to be ranked alongside the established clubs. You can't expect to start the new season how you finished the last one. It just doesn’t happen that way.

“We obviously got close last year but we weren’t quite good enough to get over the line.''

He added: ''I am extremely happy to remain at the Catalans and delighted to have signed a new deal,

''From the day I arrived here, the support and trust I have received from owner, Bernard Guasch, and his fellow directors has been incredible and there is no better way to repay them than winning the Grand Final.''

The 50-year-old former Bradford Bulls forward said: ''I am also privileged to work alongside an outstanding group of players and staff.

''Everyone associated with the club has contributed into making improvements and we will continue to do so."

The Dragons have already made their intentions clear by the recruitment of three experienced NRL players - Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters), Dylan Napa (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Tyrone May (Penrith).