Castleford end long wait for victory at St Helens to avenge cup final defeat

Tempers flare between James Bentley (right) and Castleford's Peter Mata'utia

Two tries from Greg Eden and Oliver Holmes plus four goals from former Saints half-back Danny Richardson sealed a famous win for Castleford after they trailed to a spectacular try from Jack Welsby midway through the first half.

St Helens, a team famed for their ability to fight back in the most perilous of situations, mounted a late fightback but they made life needlessly difficult for themselves and were at one point reduced to 11 men.

Saints backrower James Bentley was sin-binned in the 63rd minute after clashing with Castleford’s Peter Mata’utia who was also shown a yellow card before Tommy Makinson was sent off for a late shot on Niall Evalds.

Alex Walmsley scored a converted try with 13 minutes left to set up a breathless finish but Castleford, beaten 26-12 by Saints in last month’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final, hung on for a famous win with an interception try from Eden capping the win in the dying moments.

Neither side created a clear scoring chance in an error-strewn first quarter but Saints finally broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Matty Lees had been held up over the Castleford try line moments before the ball was worked left through Lewis Dodd and Lachlan Coote to Welsby and the 20-year old produced an acrobatic finish to ground the ball one-handed in the corner.

With four minutes of the half remaining, Castleford enjoyed a prolonged spell of pressure within striking distance of the Saints line thanks to back-to-back penalties and a six again klaxon.

The defensive strain ultimately told on Saints as Richardson linked smartly with Evalds to send Eden in at the corner. Richardson added the conversion from touch to give Castleford a slender 6-4 lead at the break.

Castleford edged further ahead 10 minutes after the restart. Saints’ Bentley was guilty of a late challenge on Evalds after he kicked downfield and Richardson made no mistake with the penalty.

Moments later and Castleford edged further in front. Castleford second-rower Holmes brushed aside an attempted tackle from Coote and he could scarcely believe it as he was left with a free run to the Saints try line. Richardson’s third goal gave the visitors a 10-point lead.

Both teams were reduced to 12 men in the 63rd minute when Mata’utia of Castleford and Saints’ Bentley were sent to the sin-bin by referee Ben Thaler for squaring up to each other.

Saints’ cause was set back even further when winger Makinson was sent off for a late shot on Evalds in the 64th minute.

Despite only having 11 men, Saints hit back with a try 13 minutes from time – prop Walmsley charging his way over from close range. Coote’s conversion shaved Castleford’s lead to just four points.